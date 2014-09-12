US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls, weighed by energy, defensive shares

BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals subscribes to US company Xcovery's preferred shares
* Says it subscribes to U.S. medical research company Xcovery's preferred shares worth up to $20 million
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks fell on Friday weighed by energy shares as crude prices continued to fall, while high-yielding utilities and telecom shares also sold off as Treasury yields jumped.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.49 points, or 0.36 percent, to 16,987.51, the S&P 500 lost 11.91 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,985.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.21 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,567.60.
The major Wall Street indexes posted a weekly decline after five straight weeks of gains. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says it subscribes to U.S. medical research company Xcovery's preferred shares worth up to $20 million
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a two-month high the day before as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Home Capital Group slumped after the company announced a credit line agreement.
NEW YORK, April 26 Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac opened higher on Wednesday, reaching their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Trump administration will take up reform of the two mortgage finance agencies in the latter half of 2017.