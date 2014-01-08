US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat after Fed minutes

NEW YORK Jan 8 The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday as equity indexes had a muted reaction to the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, while Micron's strong results helped boost the Nasdaq.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.20 points or 0.41 percent, to end unofficially at 16,462.74. The S&P 500 dipped 0.38 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,837.49. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.43 points or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 4,165.611.