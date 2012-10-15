版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on Citi earnings, retail data

NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, rebounding from last week's losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply exceeded expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 95.38 points, or 0.72 percent, to end unofficially at 13,424.23. The S&P 500 added 11.54 points, or 0.81 percent, to close unofficially at 1,440.13. The Nasdaq Composite rose 20.07 points, or 0.66 percent, to close unofficially at 3,064.18.

