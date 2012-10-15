US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on Citi earnings, retail data

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, rebounding from last week's losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply exceeded expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 95.38 points, or 0.72 percent, to end unofficially at 13,424.23. The S&P 500 added 11.54 points, or 0.81 percent, to close unofficially at 1,440.13. The Nasdaq Composite rose 20.07 points, or 0.66 percent, to close unofficially at 3,064.18.
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.