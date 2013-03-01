US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street flat, losses trimmed after data

NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. stocks were little changed, trimming earlier losses by mid-morning trading on Friday, with the Dow index turning positive briefly after an encouraging read on manufacturing data.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down just 0.89 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,053.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.14 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,513.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.39 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,151.80.