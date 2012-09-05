US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures sharply cut losses

MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stock index futures sharply cut losses on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index futures briefly turning positive.
S&P 500 futures were flat and in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 8 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 5 points.
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Kona grill inc says for 2017, have targeted only three restaurant openings compared to eight in 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.10, revenue view $5.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S