公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 20:16 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures sharply cut losses

NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stock index futures sharply cut losses on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index futures briefly turning positive.

S&P 500 futures were flat and in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 8 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 5 points.

