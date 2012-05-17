US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures edge lower after jobless claims data

NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Thursday after claims for jobless benefits were above forecasts in the latest week and as European markets sold off on concern about the potential for a bank run in Spain.

S&P 500 futures fell 2.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 2 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 7.50 points.