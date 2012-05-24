US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures trim gains after data

NEW YORK May 24 U.S. stock index futures trimmed gains on Thursday after data showed durable goods orders rose less-than-expected for April and weekly initial jobless claims were little changed from the prior week.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.8 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 17 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.25 points.