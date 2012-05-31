US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures cut gains after jobs, growth data

BRIEF-Canfor receives regulatory approval to renew normal course issuer bid
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stock index futures cut gains to trade almost flat on Thursday after two reports on the labor market came in worse than expected and U.S. economic growth for the first quarter was revised down.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.8 points but were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 62 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.25 points.
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.