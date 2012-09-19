版本:
2012年 9月 19日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St edges up after housing data

NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in reaction to data which showed the pace of home resales rose in August to its fastest in over two years.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 36.62 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,601.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.45 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,461.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.97 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,178.78.

