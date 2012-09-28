US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends decline after data

NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stocks added to losses on Friday after Chicago PMI data and the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index came in below Wall Street expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 113.35 points, or 0.84 percent, to 13,372.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 10.26 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,436.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 20.22 points, or 0.64 percent, to 3,116.38.