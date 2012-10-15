US STOCKS SNAPSHOT -Futures rise further after retail sales data

NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Monday after data showed retail sales rose more than expected in September, while a gauge of consumer spending pointed to stronger-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter.

S&P 500 futures rose 7.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 60 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 19 points.