US STOCKS SNAPSHOT -Futures rise further after retail sales data

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Monday after data showed retail sales rose more than expected in September, while a gauge of consumer spending pointed to stronger-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter.
S&P 500 futures rose 7.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 60 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 19 points.
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.