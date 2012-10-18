US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures edge lower after claims data

NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. stock index futures added to losses on Thursday after data showed initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week.

S&P 500 futures fell 3.3 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 8 points and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 7.5 points.