US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn positive after payrolls data

NEW YORK Dec 7 U.S. stock index futures recovered from earlier losses to advance on Friday after data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls came in above expectations at 146,000 and the unemployment rate dipped to 7.7 percent.

S&P 500 futures rose 7.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 67 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 14.25 points.

