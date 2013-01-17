US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after housing, claims data

NEW YORK Jan 17 U.S. stock index futures added to gains after data showed initial jobless claims fell to a five-year low last week and housing starts climbed to their highest rate since June 2008.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 8 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 12.25 points.