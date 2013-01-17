US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after housing, claims data

BRIEF-RadNet says has signed, begun operations of two imaging joint ventures with Cedars-Sinai
* RadNet Inc says has signed and begun operations of two imaging joint ventures with cedars-sinai
NEW YORK Jan 17 U.S. stock index futures added to gains after data showed initial jobless claims fell to a five-year low last week and housing starts climbed to their highest rate since June 2008.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 8 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 12.25 points.
* RadNet Inc says has signed and begun operations of two imaging joint ventures with cedars-sinai
LONDON, April 3 The head of corporate and investment banking at Dubai's Mashreq is leaving to become chief executive of a rival bank, sources told Reuters on Monday.
* Dynavax announces FDA advisory committee meeting to review HEPLISAV-B