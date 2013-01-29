版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares slight gains on consumer confidence slips

NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks pared slight gains on Tuesday after U.S. consumer confidence dropped in January to its lowest level in more than a year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.13 points or 0.07 percent, to 13,891.06, the S&P 500 lost 0.72 point or 0.05 percent, to 1,499.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.83 points or 0.47 percent, to 3,139.47.

