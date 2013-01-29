US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares slight gains on consumer confidence slips

BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks pared slight gains on Tuesday after U.S. consumer confidence dropped in January to its lowest level in more than a year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.13 points or 0.07 percent, to 13,891.06, the S&P 500 lost 0.72 point or 0.05 percent, to 1,499.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.83 points or 0.47 percent, to 3,139.47.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
March 30 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Press release - Williams Partners completes transactions to acquire additional interests in two Marcellus Shale gathering systems and sell ownership stakes in Delaware Basin joint venture and Ranch Westex assets