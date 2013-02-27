US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street inches up after data

BRIEF-Enbridge recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Enbridge recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks added modestly to earlier gains after data showed that contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose more than expected in January.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 36.54 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,936.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.09 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,501.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.43 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,137.10.
* Enbridge recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* CEO Paul Boynton's 2016 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $5.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oMjaxP) Further company coverage:
* Tennant Company announces offering of its senior notes due 2025