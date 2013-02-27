US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street inches up after data

NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks added modestly to earlier gains after data showed that contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose more than expected in January.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 36.54 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,936.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.09 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,501.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.43 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,137.10.