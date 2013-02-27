版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三 23:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street inches up after data

NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks added modestly to earlier gains after data showed that contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose more than expected in January.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 36.54 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,936.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.09 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,501.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.43 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,137.10.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐