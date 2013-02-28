US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 index futures briefly turn negative

NEW YORK Feb 28 The S&P 500 index futures briefly turned negative on Thursday following mixed data reports that showed that the U.S. economy barely grew in the fourth quarter, though the latest weekly jobless claims data pointed to an improving labor market.

S&P 500 futures were flat and in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 3 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.5 points.