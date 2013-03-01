US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses after strong U.S. data

UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. stocks pared losses on Friday after data showed that the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up to its fastest in more than a year and a half in February.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.7 points or 0.36 percent, to 14,003.79, the S&P 500 lost 6.87 points or 0.45 percent, to 1,507.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.85 points or 0.6 percent, to 3,141.34.
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.