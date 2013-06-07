版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 7日 星期五 20:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after payrolls

NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Friday after data showed the employers added slightly more jobs than expected in May.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 32 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 6 points.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐