US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after payrolls

NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Friday after data showed the employers added slightly more jobs than expected in May.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 32 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 6 points.