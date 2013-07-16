版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures edge lower after CPI data

NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stock index future edged lower after data showed consumer prices rose slightly more-than-expected in June.

S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were roughly even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 3 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2 points.

