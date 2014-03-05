US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after ADP data

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. stock index futures trimmed gains after the ADP employment report showed private employers added fewer jobs than expected in February.
S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 1.25 points and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 8 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4 points.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing