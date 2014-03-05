US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after ADP data

NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. stock index futures trimmed gains after the ADP employment report showed private employers added fewer jobs than expected in February.

S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 1.25 points and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 8 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4 points.