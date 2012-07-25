US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall on data, Apple; Dow up on earnings

BRIEF-Fortis announces C$500 mln sale of common shares
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
NEW YORK, July 25 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Wednesday after new U.S. single-family home sales dropped by the most in more than a year and revenues from Apple disappointed, while the Dow rose after stronger-than-expected earnings from Caterpillar and Boeing.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.11 points, or 0.41 percent, to 12,669.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.99 point, or 0.07 percent, to 1,337.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 7.93 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,855.06.
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017