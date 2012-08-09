US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures hold flat after data

NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stock index futures held near the unchanged mark after data showed weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week and the trade deficit was the smallest in 1-1/2 years.

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.6 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were flat and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 4.75 points.