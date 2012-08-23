US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slip as stimulus hopes dim

NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Thursday as overseas data pointed to a slowing global economy, while expectations were lowered for further stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

S&P 500 futures fell 4.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 28 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 7.5 points.

U.S. manufacturing improved slightly in August but hiring in the sector slowed and weak overseas demand for American goods kept the pace of overall growth subdued, data showed.