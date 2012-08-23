US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slip as stimulus hopes dim

NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stock index futures
slipped on Thursday as overseas data pointed to a slowing global
economy, while expectations were lowered for further stimulus
from the Federal Reserve.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 28
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 7.5 points.
U.S. manufacturing improved slightly in August but hiring in
the sector slowed and weak overseas demand for American goods
kept the pace of overall growth subdued, data showed.