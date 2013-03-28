US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures briefly trim gains after data

NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stock index futures briefly trimmed gains after data showed initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week and the U.S. economy expanded at a sluggish pace in the fourth quarter.

S&P 500 futures rose 1.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 28 points and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 7 points.