版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 20:36 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures briefly trim gains after data

NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stock index futures briefly trimmed gains after data showed initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week and the U.S. economy expanded at a sluggish pace in the fourth quarter.

S&P 500 futures rose 1.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 28 points and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 7 points.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐