US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim some gains after jobless claims data

NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stock index futures trimmed some gains on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims rose more than expected in the latest week.

S&P 500 futures rose 3.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 26 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 11.25 points.

