US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after payrolls data

NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stock index futures sharply extended losses on Friday after data showed American employers hired at the slowest pace in nine months in March, a sign that Washington's austerity drive could be stealing momentum from the economy.

S&P 500 futures fell 20.2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures sank 151 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 34.25 points.