US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures pare losses slightly after data

NEW YORK May 13 U.S. stock index futures slightly pared losses on Monday after stronger-than-expected data on April retail sales.

S&P 500 futures fell 3.3 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 25 points and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 8.75 points.
