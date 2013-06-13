US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures trim losses after data

BRIEF-Xerox CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 mln
* CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stock index futures trimmed losses after data showed jobless claims declined last week and retail sales rose more than expected in May.
S&P 500 futures dipped 2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 12 points and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 2.75 points.
* CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Minecraft introduces Minecraft Coins, which can be bought using in-app purchases on device; coins let creators set flexible prices, take share of sale Source text : http://bit.ly/2ojvqD6 Further company coverage:
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period