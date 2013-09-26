版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 20:39 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after GDP, claims data

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stock index futures added to gains after data showed weekly initial jobless claims fell more than expected to a near six-year low and a final reading for second-quarter gross domestic product growth remained unchanged.

S&P 500 futures rose 4.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 34 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 16.75 points.

