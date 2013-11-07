US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after GDP, jobless claims data

NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. stock index futures briefly
trimmed gains on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy
grew faster than expected in the third quarter and initial
claims for state unemployment benefits fell last week, mostly in
line with expectations.
S&P 500 futures rose 8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 7
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 73 points.
Futures turned sharply higher earlier after the European
Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low.