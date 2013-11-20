版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures edge higher after data

NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stock index futures slightly added to gains after data showed consumer inflation remained muted and retail sales rose more than expected in October.

S&P 500 futures rose 2.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 16 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 9.25 points.
