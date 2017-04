NEW YORK Nov 21 U.S. stock index futures held gain on Thursday after data showed jobless claims fell in the latest week and producer prices fell for a second consecutive month.

S&P 500 futures rose 4.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 53 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 12 points.