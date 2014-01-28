US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after durable goods data

NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. stock index futures pared
gains on Tuesday after data showed orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods unexpectedly fell in December as did a gauge
of planned business spending on capital goods.
S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 2.25 points and but
remained slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates
pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and
time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average
futures gained 29 points and Nasdaq 100 futures
lost 21 points.