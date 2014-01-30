版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 21:35 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold gains after GDP, claims data

NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stock index futures held gains after data showed gross domestic product grew at a pace that was in line with expectations while weekly initial jobless claims increased more than forecast.

S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 49 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 18.5 points.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐