US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold gains after GDP, claims data

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stock index futures held gains after data showed gross domestic product grew at a pace that was in line with expectations while weekly initial jobless claims increased more than forecast.
S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 49 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 18.5 points.
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.