2014年 2月 18日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after Empire State data

NEW YORK Feb 18 U.S. stock index futures turned negative on Tuesday after data showed manufacturing activity in New York state slowed in February.

S&P 500 e-mini futures shed 0.25 point and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 5 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2 points.
