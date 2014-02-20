US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly extends fall after Philly Fed

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks briefly extended declines after data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed manufacturing activity in the Mid-Atlantic region contracted in February.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.69 points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,028.87, the S&P 500 lost 1.46 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,827.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.649 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,234.304.
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.