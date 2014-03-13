US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after data

NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stock index futures added to gains after data showed weekly initial jobless claims fell to a three-month low and retail sales rose slightly more than anticipated in February.

S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 4.75 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 32 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12.75 points.