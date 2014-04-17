US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures stay little changed after claims data

BRIEF-STATE STREET SAYS GLOBAL ETF AUM EXCEEDED $2 TRILLION AS OF JAN 31
* GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stock index futures remained little changed after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week and remained near its pre-recession levels.
S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 3.75 points and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 22 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
* FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2qbXhZE) Further company coverage: