US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures stay little changed after claims data

NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stock index futures remained little changed after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week and remained near its pre-recession levels.

S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 3.75 points and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 22 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
