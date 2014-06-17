版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二 20:43 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after data

NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stock index futures turned negative following a set of data on Tuesday that pointed to a slow recovery in the housing sector and inflation pressures.

U.S. housing starts and building permits fell more than expected in May, while consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in more than a year in May as costs for a range of goods and services rose.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 2 points and below fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 9 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 0.5 point. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐