版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 02:55 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 1 pct, NetApp weighs

NEW YORK May 24 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as investors found little reason to buy following three days of gains on the S&P 500, while a weak revenue outlook from NetApp hurt prospects for tech spending and helped push the Nasdaq down 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.42 points, or 0.44 percent, to 12,441.73. The S&P 500 Index dropped 6.92 points, or 0.52 percent, to 1,311.94. The Nasdaq Composite lost 29.62 points, or 1.04 percent, to 2,820.50.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐