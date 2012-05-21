US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 set to snap 6-day losing streak

BRIEF-B&G Foods sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 21 U.S. stocks rose on Monday with the S&P 500 on course to snap a six-day losing streak and all three major indexes up over 1 percent as investors picked up bargains following the biggest weekly decline for equities in almost six months.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 127.22 points, or 1.03 percent, to 12,496.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 20.50 points, or 1.58 percent, to 1,315.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 66.59 points, or 2.40 percent, to 2,845.38.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
Feb 21 Canadian meat packaging goods company Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million and related costs.