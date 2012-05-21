版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 22日 星期二

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 set to snap 6-day losing streak

NEW YORK May 21 U.S. stocks rose on Monday with the S&P 500 on course to snap a six-day losing streak and all three major indexes up over 1 percent as investors picked up bargains following the biggest weekly decline for equities in almost six months.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 127.22 points, or 1.03 percent, to 12,496.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 20.50 points, or 1.58 percent, to 1,315.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 66.59 points, or 2.40 percent, to 2,845.38.

