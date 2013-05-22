US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses after Fed minutes

NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading Wednesday, with the Dow briefly falling more than 1 percent, following remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which suggested the central bank was not ready to pull back on its economic stimulus efforts but may act if the economy continues to improve.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.41 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,356.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.47 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,659.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.79 points, or 0.91 percent, at 3,470.33.

In a sign of divisions on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, minutes of the latest meeting released Wednesday highlighted an active debate over how soon the Fed should start to scale back its bond-buying stimulus.