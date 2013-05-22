US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses, S&P down 1 pct

NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks extended their
decline on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling 1 percent
following remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which
suggested the central bank was not ready to pull back on its
economic stimulus efforts but may act if the economy continues
to improve.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 112.68
points, or 0.73 percent, at 15,274.90. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 19.25 points, or 1.15 percent, at
1,649.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 53.76
points, or 1.53 percent, at 3,448.37.
In a sign of divisions on the policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee, minutes of the latest meeting released
Wednesday highlighted an active debate over how soon the Fed
should start to scale back its bond-buying stimulus.