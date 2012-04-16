版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow gains 1 pct as Wall St turns defensive

NEW YORK, April 16 The Dow extended gains on Monday, up 1 percent by afternoon trade, buoyed by big consumer staples stocks as Wall Street turned defensive.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 131.96 points, or 1.01 percent, at 12,981.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.26 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,374.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.36 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,994.97.

