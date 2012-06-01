US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow falls more than 2 pct

BRIEF-Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stocks extended losses in afternoon trade on Friday, with the Dow index falling more than 2 percent, after a much weaker-than-expected jobs report.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 253.39 points, or 2.04 percent, at 12,140.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 30.08 points, or 2.30 percent, at 1,280.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 73.36 points, or 2.59 percent, at 2,753.98.
* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
* Terraform global reports 3q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q
Feb 21 Home Depot Inc, the world's largest home improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected profit and sales helped by a strong housing market in the United States and set a $15 billion share repurchase plan.