US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow gains 1 pct as election under way

UPDATE 2-Ternium buys Thyssenkrupp's Brazil mill for $1.3 bln
* Thyssenkrupp shares jump 5.5 pct in early trade (Adds details of deal, ThyssenKrupp comment, share price)
NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. stocks added to gains and the Dow rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday as the prospect of a winner in the U.S. presidential election removed a major uncertainty that has been dogging investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.84 points, or 1.08 percent, at 13,254.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.18 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,428.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.39 points, or 0.45 percent, at 3,013.05.
* Thyssenkrupp shares jump 5.5 pct in early trade (Adds details of deal, ThyssenKrupp comment, share price)
* Shares climb 4 pct, top in FTSE 100 (Adds shares, EU subsidiary plans)
* Continental and Caterpillar Inc. have signed an agreement to equip CAT Off-Highway-Trucks (model series 770 to 775) with Continental RDT-Master tires in sizes 18.00R33, 21.00R33 and 24.00R35 Source text - http://bit.ly/2kYD3eV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)