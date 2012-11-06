US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow gains 1 pct as election under way

NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. stocks added to gains and the Dow rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday as the prospect of a winner in the U.S. presidential election removed a major uncertainty that has been dogging investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.84 points, or 1.08 percent, at 13,254.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.18 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,428.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.39 points, or 0.45 percent, at 3,013.05.