US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains; Dow up more than 1 pct

NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday with the Dow up more than 1 percent, as investors took an optimistic view that the Federal Reserve will temper recent statements pointing to the future reduction of U.S. monetary support.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 147.16 points, or 0.97 percent, at 15,327.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.82 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,652.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.01 points, or 0.96 percent, at 3,485.14.
