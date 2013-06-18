US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains; Dow up more than 1 pct

CANADA STOCKS-Financial shares, risk aversion take TSX slightly lower
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups decline (Adds details, analyst comment, updates to close)
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday with the Dow up more than 1 percent, as investors took an optimistic view that the Federal Reserve will temper recent statements pointing to the future reduction of U.S. monetary support.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 147.16 points, or 0.97 percent, at 15,327.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.82 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,652.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.01 points, or 0.96 percent, at 3,485.14.
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups decline (Adds details, analyst comment, updates to close)
* Announces pricing of new $500 million term loan facility and repricing of existing $600 million term loan facility
* Natural Resource Partners LP - Files for resale of 4 million common units - SEC Filing Source: [http://bit.ly/2nnrTXs] Further company coverage: