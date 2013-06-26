US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains; Dow, S&P up 1 pct

NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stocks extended their gains on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 rising 1 percent as concerns eased that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon rein in its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 136.58 points, or 0.93 percent, at 14,896.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.83 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,602.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.34 points, or 0.85 percent, at 3,376.22.