NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. stocks rose further on Friday, with the Dow climbing more than 1 percent after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled the central bank stood ready to bolster the economy if needed.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 142.61 points, or 1.10 percent, to 13,143.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 12.53 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,412.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 26.02 points, or 0.85 percent, to 3,074.73.